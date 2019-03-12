RAO, British forces stage Khanjar Oman drill

Muscat: Units from the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) and British army carried out the Omani-British military exercise Khanjar Oman supported by Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO). The military exercise was conducted at the training fields in the Governorate of Al Wusta in the presence of Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, RAO Commander, senior commanders and officers of the British Forces and RAO. The Omani-British forces taking part in the exercise carried out the plans outlined for the exercise to achieve the objectives. The joint forces showed a high level of performance and high morale.

The events of the exercise reflected the level of RAO personnel’s competence and capabilities in the implementation of joint tasks.

RAO Commander Al Balushi praised the performance of the RAO and the British Forces participating in Khanjar Oman military exercise.

The RAO Commander said, “The coordination at various showed efficiency and operational readiness, whether at the level of personnel and equipment or plans. This was evident during the activities of this exercise, as well as other training exercises with the sisterly and friendly countries where RAO took part.”

Colonel Hamad bin Ahmed Sakron, RAO Training Director, said, “Khanjar Oman is an important resource for assessing the performance and capability of combat and supporting units and how to improve them through joint exercises. The harmony of armoured units and infantry units enabled them to work as a joint force as efforts were coordinated to integrate abilities, accompanied by firepower and speed response”.

Colonel Mansour bin Ali al Amri, Commander of the Desert Battalion, said, “The exercise is a joint field drill between units of the RAO with air support from the Rafo and units from the British Army Forces. The event was conducted with the utmost professionalism by all joint units of the Omani side and the British side.

“The size of the exercise area and the scenario of operations contributed to the implementation of the stages of the battle with the Omani forces and the achievement of a synergy among the participating forces,” said Colonel Dickie Tyler, British director of the exercise. He hoped to continue sharing military expertise with the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF). He described the historic relations between Oman and Britain as firm and will remain firm.” Lt.Col. Howard, Commander of the British Armoured Corps, affirmed that the exercise “was very useful and we have been able to perform a variety of successful training exercises.” — ONA

