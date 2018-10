New Delhi: Former minister M J Akbar on Wednesday told a Delhi court that journalist Priya Ramani’s allegations levelled against him were defamatory in nature.

Akbar told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that the allegations were false and defamatory and in the process his reputation has been tarnished.

The court recorded Akbar’s statement as a complainant witness in a criminal defamation suit filed by him against Ramani.

Ramani was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment.

A Rajya Sabha member, Akbar has denied all the charges made against him as “false, wild and baseless”.

Akbar said that it was apparent that a false narrative against him was being circulated in a motivated manner and with an agenda.

Akbar resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs and said he would fight the legal battle in his personal capacity. — IANS

