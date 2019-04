Muscat: Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court and chairman of the Civil Service Council has announced the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadhan for the year 1440 AH in ministries and public bodies and all state administrative apparatus from 9 am till 2 pm.

The working hours for Muslims in the private sector during the Holy Month of Ramadhan will be reduced to six hours per day and 30 hours per week. ONA