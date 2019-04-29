Ramadhan working hours announced

MUSCAT: Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Chairman of the Civil Service Council, on Monday issued a decision declaring that official working hours at the ministries, public authorities and other departments of the state administrative apparatus during the holy month of Ramadhan for 1440 AH will be from 9 am to 2 pm. The minister extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on this blessed occasion, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect His Majesty and grant him good health, happiness and long life and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty for many years to come, the Omani people and our dear country with further progress and welfare under His Majesty’s wise leadership and blessings to all Muslims.

Meanwhile, Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, issued a decision reducing the working hours in private sector companies and establishments for Muslims during the holy month of Ramadhan to six hours a day and 30 hours a week. All employees in the private sector extended their greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan on this blessed occasion, praying to the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and long life and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty, the Omani people and all Muslims with blessings and well-being. — ONA