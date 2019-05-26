Ramadhan traditions and customs around the world

Ramadhan is a time of quiet reflection, thanksgiving and spending time with family and friends. There are however, traditions that are unique to different countries. One of the most recognizable symbols of Ramadhan, the Fanous or Lantern finds its roots in Egypt. Crafted from metal and coloured glass, it is usually used to decorate homes and streets in the Middle East. As the story goes, the Fanous was believed to have been used to light the path of Caliph Moezz Eddin Allah as he walked to Mokattam Mountain for Ramadhan’s moon sighting in the year 969 AD. Today, it is used in many countries and adds a festive air to Ramadhan.

Sharing his memories of home Ahmet Oruclu, Football Coach at Juventus says, “In Turkey, before Ramadhan arrives, households are cleaned thoroughly; this is traditionally known as Ramadhan cleansing. On the first day of the holy month, at dawn, everyone is woken up by a man banging drums and shouting in a loud voice – a reminder to wake up for Suhoor; to eat before the fasting begins. Suhoor usually consists of watermelon, feta cheese, salads, olives, boiled or scrambled eggs and toasted bread – a typical Turkish breakfast. The first day is the most difficult, you wake up knowing that you cannot eat or drink anything, and the thought of that is daunting; but then as you fast you understand the reason for fasting and the whole meaning behind the cause.”

As in other countries, Iftar in Turkey, is usually enjoyed with family. Ahmet reminisces about the great food back home, and says, “during Ramadhan, the table is packed with delicious specialties. Turkish cuisine is very rich, and has a wide variety, from vegetarian to meat dishes, countless deserts and different types of fruit salads. You can be sure that there is a feast at home when it’s time for Iftar. The famous Turkish dessert known as Güllaç, is normally served after Iftar.”

In Lebanon, cannons are fired daily during the month of Ramadhan to signal the end of the day’s fast. This centuries-old tradition, known as midfa al iftar, is said to have started when the country was, for a while, under Ottoman rule. Today, not all Lebanese fast during Ramadhan, as there is a large percentage of Lebanese Christians too. Salim, who is from Lebanon and now works in Oman shares that “there are no special rules or restrictions imposed in Lebanon during Ramadhan. There is not much change in people’s daily routine during the month. It is the month of forgiveness, giving and love. Neighbours and friends, regardless of their religions, hold Iftar get-togethers.”

This camaraderie and fellowship, according to Salim, is very different from the way Ramadhan is celebrated in the United States, which is where he grew up. He says, “having grown up in the U.S., Ramadhan is completely different, at least in Miami, where I lived. Working hours remain the same, and fasting hours are much longer. Therefore, we never get to enjoy family gatherings as we would do back home. Basically, everyone has their own Iftar, subject to their working hours. Similarly, Eid is different when you live in the US; you don’t get to enjoy it as there are no Eid holidays.

“In complete contrast, in Lebanon, people visit each other during Eid, and sweets is a big thing – not only in Ramadhan, but also during Eid. The main sweets are Baklawa and Maamoul, which is a crumbly dough filled with dates or pistachios. It is a tradition for many Lebanese families to gather together for lunch on the first day of Eid, usually at their parent’s home.”

Sharing similar memories of observing Ramadhan at his home in India, Imtiaz Baqui, Director at Adasco says, “It was all about the sighting of the moon in the good old days! On a clear night the moon was generally sighted, if not, the community would wait for the Chief Qazi to make an announcement. Instantly, excitement would run through the community and local mosques would be filled with devotees for the congregational Ramadhan prayers called ‘tarawih’ in the evening. Families and friends would greet each other, wishing the blessings of the Almighty and His acceptance of their fasts and prayers.

Vividly recalling his time in Chennai, Imtiaz says, “we used to have a special dish served during Ramadhan, called ‘Kanji’ – a broth made with rice, lentils, coconut and minced meat. Back in the old days, ‘kanji’ would be prepared at the local mosque in very large vessels for distribution after the late afternoon prayers. One would take a container of some sort to the mosque, perform the prayers and join the queue to collect the precious ‘kanji’! We would volunteer, considering the blessings this would bring, to set up the “table” for Iftar. This would generally mean long grass mats for seating and kanji served in clay bowls. In the spirit of charity, people would bring for distribution, ‘vadas’ (made of lentils) and samosas, either from home or bought from hawkers and restaurants near the mosque.

“As the holy month came to an end, thoughts would turn to Eid celebrations. Bazaars would be abuzz with shoppers buying clothes, footwear, and sweets for Eid. Tailors at this time would be extremely busy and refuse new orders! Eid morning would see men and children heading to mosques; dressed in new clothes with ‘ittar’ (oriental perfume) sprinkled all over them! Once the Eid prayers were over people would hug each other and convey Eid greetings. It was also a time for giving alms to the poor lining up at the gate of the mosque. At home, we would relish ‘seviyan’, a semi-liquid dish with very thin vermicelli made in milk, with a sprinkling of cardamom, almonds and saffron. Extended family members and friends would stream in throughout the day to exchange Eid greetings.”

For Abeer Ahmed Mohammed, the way Ramadhan is observed in Oman has been a great experience. From Tanzania, Abeer came to Oman after her marriage and she has, in her words, “been amazed at the excitement that builds up just before Ramadhan in Oman. It is truly wonderful seeing how expats are so understanding and respectful of local traditions. I was happy to see special events like competitions on the Quran and was amazed to see how Iftar was being served, in large public groups, to huge gatherings of people – especially expat bachelors. It has been heartening to see how people and organizations contribute towards food for the Iftar.

“Unlike in Oman, in Tanzania, there isn’t much activity in terms of preparation,” says Abeer. She continues, “restaurants stay open through the day in Tanzania, unlike here in Oman, where most restaurants are closed during the fasting hours. I have been deeply influenced to see how the government in Oman is strict, ensuring respect for those who are fasting, by banning eating in public. Expats follow this and are happy to do so; this shows the brotherhood that exists among people living in Oman. In Tanzania, both Muslims and non-Muslims come together to celebrate the spirit of Ramadhan. Here in Muscat, it is a more private affair, with people preferring to meet with their families and close friends.”

Abeer loves the local foods created by Omani women, especially fingers of Zainab, a kind of bread rolled in cheese – so sweet from outside and soft cheesy inside. There are many kinds of desserts and snacks available in Oman, its amazing. Talking of all things sweet, Abeer’s husband Ahmed Mohammed, Football Coach at Juventus says, “in Oman, we have a unique tradition called Qaranqasho, that is celebrated on the fifteenth night of Ramadhan. After Maghreb prayers, children

MARY OOMMEN