Ramadhan quiz winners announced

Zainab Al Nasseri

Muscat, July 18 – Asim bin Saif bin Hamad al Busaidi and Mohammed Ruqunuzzaman Polash were on Wednesday declared winners of the Ramadhan quiz contest, which was organised by Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA). Both winners will get Ford Figo cars. They were selected through a draw, whose lots were picked by Amer bin Saif al Toqi, Executive Director of Advertising and Public Relations, and Mubarak bin Salim al Hassani, Director-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs. The event was attended by Sulaiman bin Salem Awlad Thani Badr bin Salem al Nomani, Mohammed bin Suleiman al Rashedi and Boshra bint Thani al Amriya from Al Omaniya.

Zainab al Nassri

