Ramadhan moon sighting committee to meet today

The main committee for sighting the moon for the month of Ramadhan for 1440 Hijri year will convene on Sunday under the chairmanship of Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmy, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

The committee comprises: His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate; Sayyid Harib bin Hamad bin Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs; Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Shaikh Dr Abdullah bin Rashid al Siyabi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court and Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Khateeb, Judge of the Supreme Court in Salalah.

According to the ministry’s astronomical calculations the moon will stay on the horizon for 30 minutes after sunset in Muscat on Sunday. In Salalah and Haima, the moon will stay for 31 minutes after sunset. The ministry said that the sighting of the moon by naked eye will be extremely difficult, however, it will be possible by using telescope but only in the case of clear skies. — ONA