Main Oman 

Ramadan working hours for private sector announced

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower issued a decision reducing the working hours at the private sector’s companies and establishments for Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan to six hours per day and (30) hours per week.

All employees at the private sector extended their greetings and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said on this blessed occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and a long life and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty, the Omani people and all Muslims with blessings and wellbeing. –ONA

 

You May Also Like

Motorist killed in smash

Oman Observer Comments Off on Motorist killed in smash

Syrian pleads for ‘a chance’ at kids peace prize

Oman Observer Comments Off on Syrian pleads for ‘a chance’ at kids peace prize

4 members of Omani family die in UAE road crash

Oman Observer Comments Off on 4 members of Omani family die in UAE road crash