Ramadan working hours for private sector announced

Muscat: Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower issued a decision reducing the working hours at the private sector’s companies and establishments for Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan to six hours per day and (30) hours per week.

All employees at the private sector extended their greetings and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said on this blessed occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and a long life and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty, the Omani people and all Muslims with blessings and wellbeing. –ONA