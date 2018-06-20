Rajasthan CM, Ramdev to celebrate Yoga Day with 2 lakh people

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and yoga guru Baba Ramdev will practise yoga in Kota along with around 2 lakh people on the International Yoga Day on Thursday.

The chief minister on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state to practise yoga to keep their mind, body and soul healthy and happy and make it a part of their lives.

In her message, she said that yoga practice helps people connect with nature, ensuring their happiness.

“Yoga works on a sole objective of keeping a healthy heart in a healthy body. It is a practice which has been followed in India since years and it is with the untiring efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that yoga has crossed the borders to be accepted by the world.”

Baba Ramdev spoke to the media in Kota, saying that the “shiksha nagri” will turn into a “yoga nagri” when more than two lakh people practise yoga, and that many world records will be made in Kota on Thursday.

Modi will lead the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations here in Uttarakhand today in the presence of thousands of volunteers performing yoga “asanas”. He will start the event from the lawns of Forest Research Institute.

In a statement, Modi on Wednesday greeted yoga enthusiasts across the world, saying “yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit. It is a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness”.

The prime minister participated in yoga celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2015, the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in 2016, and the Ramabai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow in 2017. — IANS

