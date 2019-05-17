Rains, thunderstorms expected across Oman: Met

Muscat: Sporadic rains with occasional thunderstorms are reported from parts of Dhofar governorate, Al Hajar Mountains and South Al Sharqiyah, reported Oman Meteorology.

Oman Meteorology predicts thunderstorms for various areas, including Amerat, Bahla, Shinas, Al Hamra, Iski, Salalah, Jabel Shams, Muscat City, Khaburah, Suwaiq, Buraimi, Suahr, Khasab and Yanqul among others.

The trough system developed on the western part of the Arabian Peninsula is expected to begin its impact on Saturday in the Sultanate. The peak is likely to be

on Sunday and Monday.

Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) has invited citizens and residents to exercise caution and follow weather updates for rains, flowing wadis and low horizontal visibility.