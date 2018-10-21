Rains likely to continue, more on weekend

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) said that some parts of the Sultanate will witness rains of varying amounts as the northern wilayats of the Sultanate be affected by another trough of low pressure at the weekend.

Meanwhile, rains continued over the northern wilayats for the fifth day on Sunday.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed the wilayats of Suhar, Al Khaboura, Liwa, Al Rustaq, Ibri and Al Hamra causing wadis to overflow and reducing temperatures. The traffic movement was disrupted in some areas due to heavy rains and falling rocks.

The latest weather charts issued by the Directorate General of Meteorology and Air Navigation (DGMAN) of PACA show that rains are expected to continue over the Hajar mountain and adjacent areas with chances of rains to extend to the coastline of the Sea of Oman on Monday afternoon and evening. The Met office also forecasts formation of low-level clouds and foggy conditions over the coastline of the Arabian Sea.

Pictures taken from Al Rustaq and Samayil by Hammed al Shukaili and Abdulaziz al Qasmi.