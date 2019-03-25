Rains likely to continue in Sultanate’s north

Muscat: The northern parts of the Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low pressure from Wednesday. It is expected to bring rains of varying amounts and occasional thunder showers over the governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah, Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah.

The Directorate-General of Meteorology and Air Navigation at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation said the weather today is expected to be partially cloudy on Musandam with chances for varying amounts of rain and partially cloudy over the northern governorates. Fine weather will prevail over the rest of the governorates with chances of low-level clouds in early morning and late night on parts of the coast of the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

The wilayats of Ibri and Dhank on Tuesday experienced varying amounts of rain which caused some wadis to overflow. Moderate to heavy rains accompanied by active wind were reported on a number of places in Al Dhahirah Governorate.