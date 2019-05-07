Rains likely on Hajar Mountains: Met

MUSCAT: A weather report issued by the Directorate-General of Meteorology and Air Navigation (DGMAN) at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation said there are chances for formation of local clouds on Hajar Mountains with chances of convective cloud formation which are likely to bring scattered rains in the afternoon. The Met office predicts formation of low-level clouds and fogs in the early morning and late night over parts of the coastal strip of the Arabian Sea. Formation of clouds will begin from Tuesday and last for a week bringing rains of varying amounts over Hajar Mountains.

