Rains lash Sultanate’s north

Moderate to heavy rains and occasional thunder showers were reported over the northern governorates of the Sultanate on Sunday, said the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA). The rains will continue till Tuesday. In a statement PACA said that the highest amount of rainfall was registered in the Wilayat of Al Awabi (26.8 mm) and the lowest amount was registered in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar (15 mm). Rustaq received hailstones. PACA said there is a possibility of heavy rainfall, including thunderstorms, accompanied by active cold winds in the provinces of Musandam, Buraimi, North Batinah, South Batinah, Muscat, Sharqiyah North and South. PACA has urged citizens and residents to take precaution during rains and keep away from the wadis. They should check the condition of the sea and follow the latest weather reports.

