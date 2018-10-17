Local 

Rains lash some parts of Oman

Oman Observer

The Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low pressure from Wednesday to Friday, according to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre.
There are chances of rains and thunder showers accompanied by active wind and hail over the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah and Muscat. In a statement, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has advised everyone to be cautious during rainfall and not to cross overflowing wadis. A number of villages and towns in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq experienced moderate rains while heavy rains fell in the mountains causing wadis to overflow.

