MUSCAT: A number of wilayats experienced light to moderate rains on Saturday. Light rains were reported in the wilayats of Saham, Al Khaboura, Al Suwaiq and Suhar in North Al Batinah Governorate while moderate rains were reported in some wilayats of Al Dakhiliyah and Al Buraimi governorates. Muscat Governorate experienced light rains in the wilayats of Seeb, Baushar, Muttrah and Qurayat. —ONA

