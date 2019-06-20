Rain in some wilayats, Rustaq-Ibri road cut off

MUSCAT: Heavy to moderate rains were reported in some parts of the Sultanate on Thursday. The wilayats of Al Rustaq, Ibri and Yanqul received heavy to moderate rains which caused several wadis to overflow. Rustaq-Ibri road was cut off by the flooded wadis crossing the road. Motorists have been urged to take caution while wading through the flooded wadis.

During this time of summer, clouds form in many wilayats over Al Hajar mountains resulting in rains and flash floods.

Related