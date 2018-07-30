Rain in some parts, wadis overflow

Muscat, July 30 – The Sultanate witnessed heavy to moderate rainfall in the wilayats of Ibri, Yanqul, Dhank and Mahdha, resulting in overflowing of wadis, while the temperatures have dropped. Rains were reported at Jabal Al Akhdhar, resulting in overflowing of wadis. According to the Met Office, dust storms prevailed in parts of Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah and Al Wusta. It also said rains will continue over Al Hajar Mountains on Tuesday. “There is a possibility of local cloud formations over Al Hajar Mountains with chances of sporadic rains in the afternoon,” said the Met Office. The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has urged motorists to take precautions while crossing wadis.

