Rain in several parts of Oman

Shinas received rain yesterday indicating the early stages of the low pressure trough expected to begin on Saturday and peak on Sunday and Monday.

The weather forecaster at the Directorate-General of Meteorology in its latest update said: Clouds continued to develop on the Hajar Mountains as well as parts of the southern and eastern parts of Dhofar Governorate.

Along the coastal areas of Oman Sea, wind will be northeasterly light to moderate during the day becoming variable light at night. While the rest of the Sultanate, it will be southerly to southeasterly light to moderate and northwesterly light to moderate over Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah, while it will be southwesterly moderate to fresh along the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea.

Officials warned that during the rains the wadis are expected to flow, so you should be cautious and avoid crossing flowing wadis.

