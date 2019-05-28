Rahul unlikely to be leader of Congress in LS, may head CPP

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to be the party leader in the Lok Sabha and the post may go to someone else as it happened in the previous Lok Sabha, party sources said on Tuesday. But Gandhi is expected to be the CPP leader.

Two senior Congress General Secretaries IANS spoke to confirmed that Rahul Gandhi was not willing to take the position of Leader of the Congress in the lower house.

They said that Gandhi was more eager to continue the ideological battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor RSS in and outside parliament.

The leaders pointed out that he had taken the party’s poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections in which the Congress won just 52 seats personally and offered to step down as the Congress President and called for someone outside the Gandhi family to head the party.

Gandhi told senior leaders that he did not want to get into the appointments of state unit and district chiefs.

But party sources said that Rahul Gandhi was likely to opt for the post of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) leader in the Lok Sabha.

His offer to step down as Congress President was earlier rejected by Congress Working Committee members.

Meanwhile, DMK President MK Stalin on Tuesday urged Rahul Gandhi not to resign from his party post. In a statement issued here, the DMK said Stalin spoke to Gandhi on the phone and told him that he had won the people’s hearts.

On his part, Gandhi greeted Stalin on the DMK-led alliance’s sweeping electoral victory in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin will be attending the swearing in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday at Vijayawada. — IANS

