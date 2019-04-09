Rahul stars in Kings XI victory

Mohali: Kings XI Punjab climbed into the top half of the VIVO IPL 2019 standings after they defeated the visiting Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday night. After winning the toss and opting to field, KXIP executed their bowling plans exceedingly well and restricted the Sunrisers to 150-4. Later in the night, a classy 114-run partnership between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal set up the hosts’ run-chase. There was a bit drama towards the end when KXIP lost three wickets for eight runs. KXIP needed 11 off the final over – which was bowled by Mohammad Nabi; Sam Curran and Rahul finished saw KXIP over the line with one ball to spare.

Courtesy the dew which had settled down, the pitch had turned batsmen friendly and allowed the Kings XI Punjab batsmen to play their strokes. Chris Gayle perished early, but Rahul and Mayank didn’t let the bowlers dictate terms. Mayank was the aggressor early on, but Rahul wasn’t to be left too far behind. The pair treated Rashid Khan with the respect he deserved, but took on the other bowlers; they added 50 runs in 40 deliveries, and brought up the century partnership 37 balls later.

There was a bit of drama in the final few overs when KXIP lost Mayank (55), David Miller and Mandeep Singh in quick succession. But Rahul kept his cool, picked up a boundary off Nabi when his team needed 6 from 3 balls, and then scampered for a brace next ball to take his team home. Rahul finished unbeaten on 71, while Curran contributed 5 crucial runs from the three balls he faced.

In the evening, the KXIP took advantage of the muggy conditions; their bowlers started strong – repeatedly bowling disciplined lines and lengths. Even the normally aggressive David Warner was made to work hard for his runs. The left-hander batted the entire twenty overs, made 70 from 62 balls, and guided his team to a modest 150-4.

The Sunrisers added 100 runs in the back half – 19 of those runs coming off the last seven balls of the innings.

For the hosts, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a wicket each.

Standout batting performances

KL Rahul’s innings of 71* was a mixture of composure, class and aggression. The 26-year old batted cautiously early on but played several pleasing strokes thereafter. His innings contained fluent drives through the off-side and down the ground, aggressive pull shots and even a deft late cut off Nabi. The one standout stroke was the drive off the pads, which sent the ball wide of the fielder at mid-on. Despite opening the innings, Rahul was only 9 from 12 balls at the end of the powerplay; he then accelerated reaching his half-century 22 balls later. He then kept picking up the ones and twos, before collecting a crucial boundary in the very last over.

Brief Scores: Kings XI Punjab: 151-4 in 19.5 overs (KL Rahul 71*, Mayank Agarwal 55) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad: 150-4 (David Warner 70*) by 6 wickets.

