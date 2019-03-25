Rahul announces minimum income plan

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that nearly 25 crore poor people in the country will get financial assistance of Rs 72,000 per annum if the party is voted to power under the ambitious minimum income guarantee scheme which the party has named “Nyay” (Nyunitam Aay Yojana).

Announcing the details of the party’s promised scheme at a media briefing here, Gandhi said the Congress will provide Rs 72,000 per annum to 20 per cent of the poorest families in the country. The scheme will benefit 5 crore families and 25 crore individuals directly, according to Gandhi.

He said the scheme was “unprecedented in the world”. “Nyay” (the minimum income scheme) will be the Congress’ major poll promise ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and Gandhi termed it as “a final assault on poverty”.

He said the “minimum income line” is Rs 12,000 per annum and the scheme will benefit individuals earning less than that.

“Congress guarantees that 20 per cent of the most poor families will be given Rs 72,000 every year. The amount will be transferred directly to the accounts of 20 per cent of the poorest families,” Gandhi said at the beginning of his press conference.

However, he subsequently clarified that the scheme will supplement the income of the poor if it is less than Rs 12,000 per month.

“The minimum income line is Rs 12,000 per month. Whatever the difference — say the income is Rs 6,000 — we will top it up. Those who earn less than Rs 12,000, we will take their earnings to Rs 12,000,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the scheme will be implemented in phases and there will be a pilot project.

He said the scheme was “fiscally perfectly possible” and the entire calculations have been already done. The Congress also held detailed analysis with leading economists on the matter.

“It is doable and we are going to do it,” the Congress President said.

Gandhi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the PM-KISAN scheme launched last month, saying that it hardly provides any assistance to the farmers.

“You are being misled. If Modi can provide money to the rich, the Congress can give it to the most poor. Our pockets are being cut daily,” he said. “We have kept our promise of farm loan waiver in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” he added.

Gandhi also referred to the MGNREGA, the rural employment guarantee scheme introduced by the UPA government, and said that it had taken 14 crore people out of poverty in its first phase.

“This is the second and final operation. We will bring 25 crore people out of poverty. This ground-breaking idea is the final assault on poverty,” he said.

Gandhi, who addressed the media after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), refused to take questions on other political issues.

Sources in the Congress said that party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the leaders who had suggested giving a Hindi name to the ambitious scheme to have better connect with the voters. — IANS

Related