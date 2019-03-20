RAFO transfers sick citizen from Iran

MUSCAT: An aircraft belonging to the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) transferred an Omani patient to the Sultanate from Shiraz city in Iran.

Travelling via commercial aviation could pose a risk to the life of the citizen who was in a critical health condition suffering from kidney failure and a heart problem and was receiving medical treatment in Iran.

The move stems from the attention accorded to citizens by the government of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The RAFO aircraft landed in Seeb Air Base following which the patient was rushed on an ambulance to the Royal Hospital to receive medical care. — ONA