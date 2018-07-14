RAFO takes part in RAF Fairford air show in London

LONDON: The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) participated in the international air show at Fairford Air Base in UK with a pavilion titled ‘Ongoing Relationships between the Royal Air Force of Oman and the British Royal Air Force’. The show, which concludes today, coincides with the 100 years of the establishment of the Royal Air Force. The ceremony was attended by Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali bin Matar al Obaidani, Commander of RAFO, where a concert began with military music followed by an air show. An accompanying exhibition featured the history of Oman showcased in the form of archaeological artefacts. The show is one of the largest aviation fairs in the world. — ONA

