RAFO evacuates patients

MUSCAT: One of the helicopters of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) yesterday evacuated a citizen suffering from health problems from the Hadbeen area in the Wilayat of Sadah, and transferred him to Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah for treatment. Another RAFO helicopter yesterday evacuated a patient from Khasab Hospital in the Governorate of Musandam and transferred him to Khoula Hospital in the Governorate of Muscat for treatment. This comes within the framework of the humanitarian roles and tasks that are contributed by the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) to all citizens and residents in the Sultanate along with other institutions and other government agencies. — ONA

