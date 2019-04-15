Local Main 

RAFO conducts medical evacuation

Oman Observer ,

Muscat— A helicopter belonging to the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) conducted a medical evacuation of two female citizens suffering from bone fractures after their car was washed away in one of the wadis of Musandam Governorate.  The patients airlifted to Diba Hospital in order to receive the required treatment. 

These operations come as part of the humanitarian tasks conducted by the armed forces to all citizens and residents of the Sultanate in coordination with other institutions and governmental organisations.

You May Also Like

HEAC e-System on admissions to close on July 24

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on HEAC e-System on admissions to close on July 24

Sayyid Asaad Receives Qatari Ambassador

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sayyid Asaad Receives Qatari Ambassador

Person arrested for money theft, car vandalism in Muscat

Oman Observer Comments Off on Person arrested for money theft, car vandalism in Muscat