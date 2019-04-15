RAFO conducts medical evacuation

Muscat— A helicopter belonging to the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) conducted a medical evacuation of two female citizens suffering from bone fractures after their car was washed away in one of the wadis of Musandam Governorate. The patients airlifted to Diba Hospital in order to receive the required treatment.

These operations come as part of the humanitarian tasks conducted by the armed forces to all citizens and residents of the Sultanate in coordination with other institutions and governmental organisations.

