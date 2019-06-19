RAFO commander receives US military official

Muscat: Air Vice Marshal Mattar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafaa on Wednesday Lt Gen Carl E Mundy, Commander of the United States Marine Forces Central Command and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate

The two sides exchanged viewpoints and discussed a number of military areas and matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by Air Commodore Salim bin Khalfan al Rahbi, Senior Staff Officer at the RAFO Command and the USA ambassador to the Sultanate. –ONA