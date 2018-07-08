RAFO Commander on UK visit

MUSCAT: Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), left here on Sunday for the United Kingdom (UK) on an official several-day visit as per an invitation from the British Chief of Air Staff to attend the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) to mark the centenary of establishing the Royal Air Force (RAF), besides attending Farnborough International Exhibition and the Air Force Commanders’ Conference who are taking part in the exhibition. — ONA

