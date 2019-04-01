RAFO Commander meets Pakistani military chiefs

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice- Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), met with Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, within the framework of his official visit to the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the meeting, an official session of talks was held between the two sides, in which they discussed a number of matters of common concern.

RAFO Commander also met with Admiral Zafar Abbasi, Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan.

The meeting reviewed the strong relations between the two sides.

The two meetings were attended by the delegation accompanying RAFO Commander and a number of Pakistani senior officers.

— ONA

Related