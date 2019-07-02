Rafo carries out medical evacuations in Rustaq, Dhofar

Muscat: A Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) helicopter on Monday airlifted the body of a citizen who died after falling from a mountain in the Wilayat of Al Rustaq in Al Batinah South Governorate. Another Rafo helicopter evacuated five Yemeni nationals suffering from injuries and fractures after the car they were travelling turned turtle in the Wilayat of Maqshin in Dhofar Governorate. They were admitted to Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah. These evacuations are of the humanitarian services carried out by the Ministry of Defence and the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) for citizens and residents along with other government institutions. — ONA

