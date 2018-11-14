RAFO band marks anniversary

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs inaugurated new building of the musical band of Royal Air Force of Oman during the band’s annual day celebrations on Wednesday. The minister and senior commanders were given a presentation on the evolution of RAFO’s musical band. The band performed a number of musical pieces. The event was attended by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasabi Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, RAFO Commander, Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman, Maj Gen Salim bin Mussalam bin Ali Qatan, Commandant of the National Defence College, officers and and other personnel. — ONA

