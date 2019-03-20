Local 

Rafo airlifts sick citizen from Shiraz to Muscat

A Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo) aircraft transferred an Omani patient to the Sultanate from Shiraz city in Iran. He is suffering from kidney failure and a heart problem and was receiving medical treatment in Iran. The move stems from the attention accorded to citizens by the government of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The Rafo aircraft landed in Seeb Air Base following which the patient was rushed on an ambulance to the Royal Hospital for further treatment. — ONA

