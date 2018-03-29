Radio station marks its 10th anniversary from Jabal Akhdhar

MUSCAT: Al Wisal Radio is marking its 10th anniversary this year from the highest peaks of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar and Jabal Shams from March 18-26 through direct programmes and special videos reflecting the pride of the radio broadcast during its first 10 years of life and what it looks for in the coming period.

This is the first time that a radio station broadcast live programmes from the highest peaks in Oman.

As part of this continuous celebration, Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, congratulated the staff of Al Wisal Radio Station for the 10th anniversary of its establishment.

He praised its role in the Omani media in a ceremony held with the family of the Radio Station in the presence of Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sabco Media which includes Al Wisal Radio Station, and English-language Merge Radio Station and Virgin Radio Station.

The minister paid tribute to the media professional working in Al Wisal and Sabco Media.

Sayyid Khalid al Busaidy expressed his pride over what Al Wisal Radio Station has achieved during the past 10 years and how it reflected the connection by its proximity to the Omani society, its impact and logo, the first radio, stressing that the first objective of its establishment is to serve the Omani society and to be a real addition to the media scene in the Sultanate, which the official media has already put the foundations and presented wonderful examples, stressing that Al Wisal Radio Station is inspired by the Omani media approach, which was founded by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. — ONA

