Race Village adds excitement to this weekend’s Extreme Sailing Series in Muscat

MUSCAT: The buzz surrounding the Extreme Sailing Series’ return to Muscat will reach a peak this weekend with the opening of the free public access Race Village at Al Mouj Golf.

Adding to the excitement of the already high-octane international stadium racing event — with high-speed racing taking place just metres from the shore — the Race Village will offer a wide range of family and children’s activities as well as the varied delights of the successful Souq Es Sabt, which is making an exclusive two-day return.

The Race Village location will also allow spectators to cheer on the local Oman Air racing team at the start of their year-long campaign to win the global Extreme Sailing Series title.

“It is great for us to race in home waters and represent Oman, and to have local support in Muscat is a real boost for the whole team,” said Nasser al Mashari, a veteran member of the Oman Air crew.

“We are looking forward to welcoming many, many people to the Race Village where they can experience the excitement of yacht racing right in front of them, as well as the family fun on shore,” he added.

The special return of the ‘Weekend Souq’ from the creators of Souq Es Sabt will feature more than 45 vendors, farmers, florists, artists, chefs and local entrepreneurs offering a wide range of local produce, traditional crafts and food, art, henna tattoos, freshly ground fair trade coffee, and live juicing and international cooking.

Children’s activities will include bungee trampolining, an obstacle course, arts and crafts, archery and toddler and messy play areas.

In addition, the whole family can test their golfing skills at the ‘Try Golf’ section organised by Al Mouj Golf, and there is the opportunity to win return flights to Istanbul — to mark Oman Air’s latest addition to their destination portfolio — at the Oman Air booth.

The Race Village is completely free of charge to the public and will be open on March 16 and 17 from 12 midday to 5pm.

Out on the water the Oman Air race team of Al Mashari, Phil Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, James Wierzbowski and Stewart Dodson will be taking on an international fleet which includes some of the world’s best racing sailors. The Muscat event is the first of eight ‘Acts’ which will see the high-speed GC32 catamarans compete for the Extreme Sailing Series title at venues in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Russia, the UK, the USA and Mexico.

