Qurum Natural Park to have Ironman VIllage

Muscat: Supported by the Ministry of Tourism (MoT), the iconic triathlon competition, Ironman, will be held in Muscat on March 1, with the general registration already sold out.

The Ironman 70.3 Oman race will pass beautiful views of the port city as they complete a 1.9km swim, 90.1km bike ride and 21.1km run during the inaugural event.

Ironman 70.3 Oman will offer 30 qualifying slots for the 2019 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France.

As part of the event, the Ironman Village will be set up from February 26 to March 1 at Qurum Natural Park, with facilities such as restaurant corner, cafes, shopping corner for sports, entertainment corner for children, heritage village and sporting events.

Kids in the age group 0-13 can become an Ironkid champion by competing in the kid’s only version of the Ironman 70.3 Oman.

“IRONKIDS can do the run by themselves or get a grown up involved with the IRONKIDS Family Wave; with an emphasis on safety, fitness and fun. Don’t have a bike or don’t like swimming, no worries. Join the run only Ironkids. A great day out for all, with a random prize draw afterwards,” the organizers said.