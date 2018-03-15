LATEST NEWS Local Main Qurm bridge closed till Sunday morning 15/03/201815/03/2018 Oman Observer Muscat Municipalit, Qurm Bridge The Muscat Municipality will close the Qurm Bridge towards Seeb till Sunday morning for maintenance. “The bridge will be closed through out the weekend until Sunday morning to complete the maintenance of the asphalt layer on the bridge. The closure comes according to the municipality in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police. The Municipality called on all drivers to exercise caution and abide by traffic regulations Share on: WhatsApp Related