Quiz contest for Indian school students next month

Muscat: A first-of-its kind quizzing contest is all set to test the intelligence of students of Indian schools all across the Sultanate.

To be held in April 2019, the Inter School Mega Quiz Contest – ISQuiz – is being organized by Indian School Darsait under the aegis of the Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman.

According to the organisers, the competition offers a unique quizzing experience to students when they stand against their peers in the battle of brains. The competition will be in three stages and open to students of all Indian schools.

“The Indian Schools in Oman is constantly striving to better the educational system through diverse activities that promote the joy of learning”, said Dr Baby Sam Saamuel, Chairman, Board of Directors, Indian schools in Oman.

The preliminary round 1 will be conducted on April 5 followed by preliminary round 2 on April 6 at the respective schools.

Giving details, she said the competition will be in two categories: Junior (Classes V to VIII) and Senior (Classes IX to XII).

There will be two online Preliminary Rounds conducted at the school level. The Preliminary Round 1 will be conducted on 5th April 2019 followed by Preliminary Round 2 on 6th April 2019 at the respective schools.’

Top three teams of each participating schools will qualify for the Mega Prelims to be conducted on Thursday, April 11. 2019, at Indian School Darsait Senior School Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1 pm

In the Grand Finale to be held on Friday, 12 April 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at City Amphitheatre, Qurum, top eight teams in each categories will battle it out for the Championship Trophy as well as for the many alluring prizes that await the winners.

The registration for the contest will be open until March 21, 2019 through the link provided on the ISD’s school website.