Quickness key to attending emergency injury: Experts

SALALAH, APRIL 8 – Health practitioners discussed post accident emergency injury cases and latest technical know-how to tackle such patients soon after their arrival in hospitals or other healthcare centres. The issue came up for discussion at a seminar organised by the General Directorate of Health Services in Dhofar Governorate on Monday. The seminar saw good participation from Sultan Qaboos Hospital (SQH) and other government and private primary health institutions in the Dhofar Governorate.

The seminar was divided into theoretical and practical sessions with focus on equipping the healthcare workers with skills to handle emergency situations and serious accident injury cases. “The idea here is to update on the latest developments in medicine for injuries and mechanism to deal with emergency situations and serious cases. The experts tried to explain the health staff that time is the most important element for any such injuries,” said Dr Osama Emara of the accident and emergency unit at Sultan Qaboos Hospital.

He explained how to deal with emergency cases having multiple injuries and called for attention to prevent open wounds from infection. He also discussed ways to operate them while being cautious that such patients suffer from the trauma of the accident as well.

Another speaker, Ahmed bin Saad Mustahil, also stressed on infection control while explaining the techniques of sterilisation and proper training of junior medical staff who assist experts and doctors while treating the patients. He put emphasis on maintaining the basics of sterilisation of scalpel and forceps to prevent the infection transmission.

Mabrouk bin Awad from the Emergency and Crisis Department at the directorate discussed muscle injuries and fractures and explained the types of fractures by clarifying their degree, whether they are simple or complex, and at what stage they be referred to better hospitals or to specialised centres.

The experts also dealt with degrees of burns suffered during accidents and called for giving proper training to staff on how to classify them from normal to serious cases. They called for quick decision on referring serious burn cases to specialised centres.

