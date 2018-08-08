Qatar’s Elan Group inks deal to set up megaplexes in Oman

Elan Group, a leading player in media, urban beautification, entertainment, events management sector in Qatar, has signed an agreement with Omani group Tamani Global Development and Investment to set up two Novo Cinemas megaplexes at its upcoming signature developments — Mall of Muscat and Sohar China Downtown Malls.

A diversified Omani enterprise, Tamani Global Development and Investment has multiple world-class commercial, real estate, retail warehouse, healthcare and hospitality development projects in its portfolio. As per the partnership deal, Elan Group said it will expand its digital out-of-home (Dooh) networks at these malls.

Mall of Muscat provides visitors with a number of unique attractions and entertainment facilities, such as Oman Aquarium — the largest aquarium in the Middle East and the first-of-its-kind in Oman, the first to open Snow Park in Oman, a world-class Go-Karting circuit, a renowned family entertainment centre (Faby Land), a Bowling Center and world-class brands experience.

The Chinese-themed, Sohar China Downtown Mall, offers a unique shopping experience of Chinese products of superior quality, authentic Chinese restaurants and the largest entertainment park in the North Al Batinah Governorate (Funtazmo). Both projects are expected to contribute to the commercial & tourism development in the Sultanate.

With a notably underserved theatres industry in Oman, the addition of the two new cinema facilities will boost the average number of cinema seats per capita, offering more choices for entertainment, and contributing to the country’s economic diversification.

Shaikh Mahmood al Jarwani, Chairman of Tamani Global Development and Investment, said: “Joining forces with Elan Group will enable us to cater to the needs of the entertainment and media scenes of the Sultanate. We value the importance of Elan Group’s offering and the demand for it in our Omani market.”

“Under this agreement, we will create a platform to cater to these dynamic industries, set new industry standards and will positively contribute towards enriching the visitors’ experience at both of our unique shopping centres: Mall of Muscat and Sohar China Downtown,” he added.

