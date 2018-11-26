Qatari sailor braves disability, seas for journey of love

KABEER YOUSUF –

MUSCAT, Nov 26 –

A physically challenged sailor from Qatar was accorded a grand welcome at the Marina in Al Mouj on completion of his voyage on a dhow on Monday. Mohammed al Hajri, a wheelchair-bound Qatari national, who had sailed his way to the Sultanate through the high seas, on a dhow made by him, was welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Social Development. It had taken Al Hajri years to construct the dhow.

A total of 30 men and women with special needs from Oman joined the reception held as part of Oman’s National Day celebrations and an understanding between members of the associations of physically challenged people of both countries. His journey, called ‘The Journey of Love’, was to have concluded at the Oman shores on Sunday, but inclement weather delayed his arrival by a day. “The Journey of Love was an awe-inspiring and an unforgettable experience,” Al Hajri told the Observer.

“Mohammed al Hajri made this trip at our invitation. This welcome is truly a motivation for our physically challenged children to dream big and work hard towards their goals,” said a representative from the ministry.

