Qatari Dy PM receives message from Alawi

Oman Observer

DOHA: Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a written message from Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, dealing with the relations between the two brotherly countries and means of promoting them. The message was handed over by Najib bin Yahya al Balushi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the State of Qatar, when the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister received him on Sunday. — ONA

