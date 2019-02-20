Qatar next for AZ Racing

MUSCAT: Fresh from a sensational podium result in the snow-filled forests of Russia this past weekend, Omani rally driver Abdullah al Zubair returns to action in a much more familiar climate on Thursday, February 21, for the opening round of the FIA Cross Country Rally World Cup season in Qatar.

Just a couple of days after arriving back from Russia, where Al Zubair and AZ Racing co-driver Faisal al Raisi finished second in class in the first Cross Country ‘Baja’ event of the year, the former is relishing getting his second 2019 championship underway and determined to secure more silverware.

For AZ Racing’s first desert rally of the year, and for the next three events, Qatari co-driver Nasser al Kuwari joins Al Zubair and brings huge experience and knowledge to a rally renowned as providing perhaps the most difficult navigational challenge of any. Importantly, of course, Al Zubair’s talent in desert rallying is proven too having won a shorter ‘Baja’ rally in the state last year.

Getting underway with the initial scrutineering checks tomorrow, the Manateq Qatar Cross Country Rally will reach its conclusion next Tuesday, February 26, where AZ Racing plans to be celebrating more success with its South Racing-built BRP Can-Am Maverick X3 ‘rally raid’ vehicle.

From the freezing cold sub-zero temperatures of Russia mere days ago, Al Zubair is looking forward to the warmth of Qatar and carries an immense amount of confidence into the event after turning a lot of heads on his maiden snow rally last weekend.

Leg One of the first FIA Cross Country Rally World Cup event of 2019 will get underway in Qatar at 11 (local time) on Friday, February 22, with Leg Two following on February 23, Leg Three on February 24, Leg Four on February 25, and the final Leg on Tuesday, February 26.

