Qatar fend off Oman challenge

DOHA: Qatar emerged from a compelling 2-2 draw with Oman to qualify as group winners, while Afghanistan finished with a win on the final day of AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020 qualifying Group A. A second half brace from Hassan Ahmed Palang proved crucial for Qatar, who survived an early scare to seal a 2-2 draw and claim a ticket to Thailand 2020 ahead of Oman on goal difference. Qatar came into the match fresh from a stunning 5-0 win over Nepal, and it took an excellent low save from Ibrahim al Mukhaini to prevent them from taking a 15th-minute lead, after Abdullah al Ahrak had cleverly supplied Amro Surag.

Al Mukhaini’s intervention seemed even more important when Oman scored five minutes later thanks to a booming header from Amran al Hidi, which Qatar goalkeeper Yazan Hussein got a hand to, but couldn’t keep out. That goal put Qatar’s qualification hopes into a precarious position, and those hopes looked in disarray, for a moment at least, when Muhsen al Ghassani found the net in the 43rd minute, but the hosts were given a reprieve as the goal was ruled out for offside.

A brilliant curling effort from Surag hit the upright in the final minute of the first half, but Qatar only had to wait until five minutes into the second half to find the precious equaliser, with Palang showing great poise and no shortage of strength to steer a header past Al Mukhaini for 1-1.

Qatar only needed a draw to secure their qualification, but Palang put them into a commanding position when he latched on to a superb Al Ahrak delivery to score another header — and give his side the lead — in the 73rd minute, but Oman refused to wilt, and they equalised when Saud al Habsi produced a fantastic header of his own four minutes later.

Oman needed one more goal to win the match, top the group, and salvage their campaign but they faced an uphill battle when Asad al Awadi was shown a second yellow card with three minutes remaining, and Qatar held firm to ensure the Asian senior champions will be there to contest the Continental Under-23 title next January.

AFGHANISTAN BLANK NEPAL

Meanwhile, Afghanistan ended their campaign with the joy of a parting win, as they accounted for Nepal 2-0 in the battle of the already-eliminated teams.

After competitive outings against both Qatar and Oman, Afghanistan secured their first points of the competition thanks to two first half goals, leaving Nepal to finish their campaign without a point.

Afghanistan scored the game’s opening goal through Suliman Shah Khorami, who got onto the end of Nematullah Karimi’s measured pass to beat Arpan Karki from close range in the 24th minute.

Khorami then turned provider 10 minutes later, supplying a pass from the left flank which found Ahmad Haydary, who had the simple task of finishing from 10 yards.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS

BOOK SPOT

Defending champions Uzbekistan were among the 16 countries that booked their places in the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020 after an intense qualifying round which ended on Tuesday.

The Central Asians topped Group F with a convincing 3-0 victory against India and drawing 0-0 with Tajikistan while the runners-up in the 2018 final Vietnam topped Group K, ahead of Thailand, who had already qualified as host of the competition.

And the 2016 champions Japan were undefeated in Group I where they recorded stunning victories over Macau (8-0), Timor Leste (6-0) and host Myanmar (7-0).

There is extra significance for the AFC U-23 Championships, which will take place from January 8 to 26, 2020, as the top three teams qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July, although should Japan emerge as one of them, the fourth-placed side will advance.

Iraq, who qualified for the Rio Olympics courtesy of finishing third in 2016, topped Group C ahead of host Islamic Republic of Iran, who also earned a spot in the Finals as one of the best second placed teams.

Qatar, hosts and fourth in 2016 and third in the 2018 edition, ended their campaign in first place in Group A and will be joined by Group B winners Bahrain in the Finals. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) took top spot in Group D along with second placed Saudi Arabia, who qualified as one of the four best runner-up teams.

Jordan and Syria, the first and second placed teams respectively in Group E which was played in Kuwait, also make their way to the Finals in 2020.

Group G saw DPR Korea edging Singapore to first place in Ulaanbaatar while Korea Republic, a two-time semifinalist, confirmed their spots in Phnom Penh, Cambodia with Australia, who finished runners-up in Group H.

Meanwhile, in Group J, China PR edged host Malaysia to top spot after both sides shared the honours in an exciting 2-2 draw. — AFC

The Qualifiers

Group Winners – Group A: Qatar; Group B: Bahrain; Group C: Iraq; Group D: UAE; Group E: Jordan; Group F: Uzbekistan; Group G: DPR Korea; Group H: Korea Republic; Group I: Japan; Group J: China PR; Group K: Vietnam

Four Best Second-Placed Teams: Australia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia

Hosts: Thailand