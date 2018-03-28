Qatar blank Oman in U-23 friendly

Adil Al Balushi –

MUSCAT, March 28 –

The Oman national Olympic (U-23) football team concluded recently its external camp in Doha in preparation for the Jakarta Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia in coming August. External camp included a friendly match against Qatar Olympic team, which Oman lost 2-0.

Prior to the external camp, Oman U-23 players underwent an internal camp from March 18 to 23.

Coach Hamed al Azzani focused in the first days of camp on physical side of players and to increase the level of fitness.

Technical and administrative team is currently seeking for more external camps and friendly matches in order for team to be fit enough for the Asian Games.

The technical team arranged a very comprehensive preparation plan for coming months as most of the players will conclude the season with their clubs.

The Oman Olympic team has sufficient time to prepare well for the Asian Games especially after completion of the U-21 league and first division league after end of April.

Coach Al Azzani selected the new list of players (born in 1999) for the participation of team in the Asian Games and preparation for Olympics qualification in 2020.

The new list of Olympic team includes only four players who participated in the last AFC U-23 Championship in China last January. Oman team failed to qualify for the round of 16 after suffering three defeats to China, Qatar and Uzbekistan in the group stage.

Coach Azzani selected 25 players from different clubs for internal and external camp in Qatar and the players are: Mutasim al Muhaijari, Thuaini Hadeed and Mohammed Nasser (Al Arouba Club) Ihad al Balushi and Zahir al Aghabri (Seeb Club) Aahed al Hadifi, Hussain al Habsi, Omar al Habsi and Qadhafi al Mahrooqi (Al Mudhaibi club) Mohsin al Ghassani, Omran al Hedi and Ammar al Shedi (Suwaiq club) Amer al Shebli (Bausher club) Ghanim al Habshi, Qasab Ba Hajjaj and Mohammed Saleh (Al Nasser club) Saud al Maqbali, Wahab al Sari and Alaa al sheyadi (Suhar club) Yazeed al Mashani and ghazi al Najjar (Dhofar club) Abdullah al Ghailani (Al Wahda club) Issam al Subhi (Al Shabab Club) Ahmed al Matrooshi (Al Salam Club) Amer al Rushaidi (Al Rustaq).

Share on: WhatsApp