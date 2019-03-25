Qatar Airways to operate daily flights to Duqm before 2019 end

Muscat: Qatar Airways will operate 7 new destinations during 2019 including a direct service to Duqm Airport in the Governorate of Al Wusta, said Akbar al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways.

Al Baker added during the press conference held at Kempinski Hotel, Muscat on Monday that Qatar Airways is currently operating 70 weekly flights to the Sultanate through 7 daily services to Muscat, 2 daily flights to Salalah and one daily flight to Suhar.

He pointed out that through its services to the Sultanate, Qatar Airways transported 305,000 passengers during 2018 while the company transports 400 tonnes weekly. He added that the company is working side by side with Oman Air to enhance the growth of the national carrier.

About the number of Omanis working at Qatar Airways, al Baker said that 50 Omanis are working at the company’s office in the Governorate of Muscat, besides the Omani pilots and engineers at the head centre in Doha and other companies affiliated to Qatar Airways.

On profits of Qatar Airways during 2018, he expected no-profits due to oil price hike and difference of currency exchange rates. He added that the company witnessed a growth in the number of flights and fleet as Qatar Airways will spend USD 88 billion to update and increase its fleet during the upcoming period to reach 350 airplanes. –ONA