Qatar Air plans daily Duqm flights

MUSCAT: Qatar Airways will fly to seven new destinations in 2019 including a direct service to Duqm Airport in the Governorate of Al Wusta, said Akbar al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways. Al Baker said at a press conference here on Monday that Qatar Airways is currently operating 70 weekly flights to the Sultanate through seven daily services to Muscat, two daily flights to Salalah and one daily flight to Sohar.

He pointed out that through its services to the Sultanate, Qatar Airways transported 305,000 passengers during 2018 while the company transports 400 tonnes weekly. The company is working side by side with Oman Air to enhance the growth of the national carrier, he added. About the number of Omanis working at Qatar Airways, Al Baker said that 50 Omanis are working at the company’s office in Muscat, besides the Omani pilots and engineers at the headquarters in Doha and other companies affiliated to Qatar Airways.

On profits of Qatar Airways during 2018, he expected no profits due to oil price hike and difference of currency exchange rates. The company witnessed a growth in the number of flights and fleet as Qatar Airways will spend $88 billion to update and increase its fleet during the upcoming period to reach 350 airplanes, he said. — ONA

