Bait Al Zubair Foundation celebrated the annual traditional occasion ‘Qaranqasho’ that promotes sharing and love among people. The institution organised its celebration on May 22 at Bait Al Zubair. Al Zubair Corporation companies Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah, Oasis Oman, Al Zubair Cars Agency, Zeenah and Infocom distributed groups of presents for children. 3,000 children participated with their families and friends this year and enjoyed the shows that were presented.

