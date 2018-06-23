Pvt deposits in commercial banks see slight decline

MUSCAT: Private deposits at commercial banks in the Sultanate as at the end of the 1st quarter in 2018 witnessed a slight decline by 0.77 per cent to RO 12,473.8 million, compared to RO 12,571.2 million in the corresponding period last year, according to a monthly statistical bulletin published by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO). The gross value for these deposits as of the end of the 1st quarter of 2018 includes the time deposits that stood at RO 3,861.6 million, savings deposits of RO 4,606.4 million and demand deposits of RO 3,746.1 million, the report further added.

The bulletin pointed out that the total value for these deposits include RO 11,496 million and RO 977,8 million in foreign currencies.

As for the banking indicators for the commercial banks as at the end of the 1st quarter in 2018, the bulletin said that the broad money and clearance to the deposits in riyals was 8.2 per cent.

The combined money and clearance to the gross deposits was 7.3 per cent. The total percentage of loans to the deposits was 109.3 per cent.

The rate of deposits in foreign currency to the total deposits was 11.6 per cent. The rate of loans in foreign currency to the total loans was 15.2 per cent. The rate of foreign assets to the total assets was 10.3 per cent. The foreign liabilities to the total liabilities was 11.8 per cent. The on-demand deposits to the total private deposits was 29.5 per cent. The capital and reserves to the total deposits was 23.5 per cent. The rate of allocations and the retained interests to the total credit was 3.4 per cent. — ONA

