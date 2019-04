Young residents of San Nicolas de los Ranchos community, in Puebla state, Mexico with their bodies painted with oil and using masks parade and dance as “Xinacates” in the town’s traditional carnival. A ritual that originally was performed for good harvests, this year is also to honour the nearby Popocatepetl volcano, which increasing activity with ashes, gases and incandescent material in recent days has put the Mexican authorities on alert. — AFP

Related