Public-private tourism projects planned for North Batinah

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Tourism is working on developing tourism sites in the Governorate of North Al Batinah by establishing a “real partnership between government institutions and private sector”, said Hassan bin Sulaiman al Jabri, Director of Tourism in North Al Batinah.

The ministry has offered lands for investment in the tourism sector as per the terms and conditions of usufruct, he said.

The ministry is studying the requirements for hotels and other recreational and tourist activities in the governorate, which has a huge potential for a range of tourism activities, thanks to its diversity.

Work on two projects has begun. These include a three-star hotel in the Wilayat of Shinas in Al Aqr area and an environmental tourist camp in the Wilayat of Saham in Al Samaida area near Al Batinah Highway. The ministry is also trying to allocate a number of tourism lands in areas of excellence for investment.

Al Jabri said the governorate has 13 hotels, 12 hotel apartments and a resthouse. It also has two private guest houses converted into a hotel licensed by the ministry.

He said the other concept distinct in the governorate is the green hostel. These are farms scattered across the governorate and have the Omani system of irrigation and plantations.

Al Hajar mountain ranges and soft sandy beaches are some of the top tourist attractions in the governorate, besides heritage sites such as castles, forts, towers, cemeteries and souqs.

Its historical buildings date back to the Portuguese era. The fort houses a museum, which was opened in 1993. It narrates the history of Suhar and other such sites in Oman.

In the Wilayat of Suhar is the Wadi Hebi, a go-to place for those who enjoy climbing mountains.

The Wilayat of Saham is known for its “marine road” combined with natural elements, where mountains meet wadis.

The wilayat has a number of heritage and historical landmarks, including Fort of Saham and Fort of Souk. It is also known for handicrafts.

The Wilayat of Al Khabourah is known for its location on the Sea of Oman. It is known for its abundance of green areas, particularly palm trees. It also has historical landmarks such as the Bu Said Fort and Al Khabourah Castle.

In the Wilayat of Shinas, tourists can stroll in the Shinas Park amid Crimean trees. The wilayat also offers a view of the sea. Souvenirs can be purchased at Souq Al Aqr and Souq Al Asrar.

Fort of Shinas is a historical landmark built in 1229. It offers a view of the coast. The city’s landmarks also include the Baloch Wall, Asrar, Al Nu’ami, Al Sabri Wall and Al Mazari Wall.

The Wilayat of Suwaiq has many tourist attractions such as Al Suwaiq Fort, Al Tharmad Fort, forts of Al Burshid, Al Hilal and Al Mughabshah.

Among the important tourist attractions is the township of Al Hillain, the largest village of Wadi al Jahawir. It also has a number of aflaj, including Al Sharqi and Al Gharbi.

The Wilayat of Liwa is famous for its scenic attractions such as castles, forts, towers, aflaj, wadis and caves.

One of the prominent landmarks in the wilayat is the Fort of Liwa and the Fort of Awlad Yarab, located on the seashore in Hamroul area. It also has Fazah Fort.

North Al Batinah Governorate has many public parks offering a variety of leisure activities. Sohar Recreation Centre, located in Muweilah area, is the largest in the wilayat.

It holds many activities — from exhibitions to theatres. It has the Hambar Park, known for its restaurants; Suweihara and Silver Jubilee parks, which offer views of Suhar beach; and Manial Park, which offers water games.

Related